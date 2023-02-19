Not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli but Gautam Gambhir names THIS Indian batter as his NIGHTMARE in IPL - Check

The Border-Gavaskar Commentary panel member and former India opener Gautam Gambhir said on Sunday that Rohit Sharma was the only skipper in the Indian Premier League who consistently bothered him (IPL). Gambhir was invited to name any two players from his KKR side at the time to include on the commentary team for the second Test match between India and Australia on Sunday.

Deep Das Gupta asked Gautam Gambhir to pick one of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni as Incredible Captain of the IPL



Gambhir - I'm not scared of any Trolls... Rohit Sharma Hands down. You're asking me the same question again and my Answer will also be the same _ pic.twitter.com/TBLhRQC434 — ____________ (@RoFanBoy45264) February 19, 2023

"It's a difficult question, but the answer is very simple. If I have to pick two players, I have an easy answer. My first player would be Rohit Sharma, and the second would be Yuvraj Singh. I didn't need any other player apart from these two. I'm not saying we would be having a perfect team, but we would've won more than two titles (if we had these two players)," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"Rohit and I would open, Robin Uthappa at 3, Suryakumar Yadav at 4, Yuvraj at 5, Yusuf Pathan at 6, and Andre Russell at 7. You can imagine what a team that would have been. We tried our best to get Yuvraj, but that couldn't happen," he added.

Besides Rohit (Mumbai Indians) and MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), the most successful captains in the history of IPL having led their respective sides to five and four titles respectively, Gambhir too had a successful run as a captain at the franchise-based league.

Gambhir, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for seven years, has led the franchise to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Asked about the batter who gave him sleepless nights as an opposition captain, Gambhir picked India skipper Rohit said: "The only captain who gave me sleepless nights was Rohit Sharma. I didn't need to make plans for anyone else, nor did I think much about others."