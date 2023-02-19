LIVE Updates | IND-W vs IRE-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: Do-or-die game for Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India vs Ireland

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 saw the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur suffer a loss against England, marking the end of their impressive run in the tournament. The team is now in a precarious position in terms of the points table, facing competition from West Indies and Pakistan for the second spot. With England almost securing their spot in the semi-finals after three consecutive wins, India must win their upcoming match against Ireland to stay in the race. Ireland, who have lost all three of their fixtures, will be playing for pride in their final match of the event.

The pitch at St. George's Park has been challenging to bat on, with the surface slowing down as the match progresses. Both teams will need to rely on their spinners to take crucial breakthroughs. In their previous encounter in the 2018 T20 World Cup, India defeated Ireland comfortably under the leadership of Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping for a similar result to secure a spot in the semi-finals. In summary, India's hopes of progressing in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 now rest on their upcoming match against Ireland, which they must win to stay in contention for the semi-finals.