LIVE Updates | IND-W vs IRE-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: Do-or-die game for Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India vs Ireland

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 saw the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur suffer a loss against England, marking the end of their impressive run in the tournament. The team is now in a precarious position in terms of the points table, facing competition from West Indies and Pakistan for the second spot. With England almost securing their spot in the semi-finals after three consecutive wins, India must win their upcoming match against Ireland to stay in the race. Ireland, who have lost all three of their fixtures, will be playing for pride in their final match of the event.
The pitch at St. George's Park has been challenging to bat on, with the surface slowing down as the match progresses. Both teams will need to rely on their spinners to take crucial breakthroughs. In their previous encounter in the 2018 T20 World Cup, India defeated Ireland comfortably under the leadership of Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping for a similar result to secure a spot in the semi-finals. In summary, India's hopes of progressing in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 now rest on their upcoming match against Ireland, which they must win to stay in contention for the semi-finals.
India Women Probable Playing XI: Shefali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
Ireland Women Probable Playing XI: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire
It has been difficult to bat at St. George's Park's 22-yard strip. As the game goes on, the surface also becomes a little bit slower. This effectively means that both teams will benefit from the spinners in order to make the key runs.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Ireland ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
