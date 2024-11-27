NZ VS ENG Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test Cricket Match Live Online On Mobile Apps, TV Channel In India

NZ VS ENG Test Live Streaming: The New Zealand team will lock horns with England in the first match of the three-match Test series starting at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. The Blackcaps under the leadership of Tom Latham are coming to play this series on the back of winning the Test series against India on their soil.

New Zealand will look to continue their winning momentum when they step on the field to face England in the three-match Test series.

New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test Live Streaming Details

When is New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test be played?

The New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test will be played from Thursday, November 28.

Where is New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test be held?

The New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test Day 1 begin?

The New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test Day 1 will begin at 3:30 am IST. The toss for the match will take place at 3 am.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test Live on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test will be aired LIVE on TV on Sony Sports channels in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test in India?

Fans can livestream New Zealand vs England 2024 1st Test on the SonyLiv website and app.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir