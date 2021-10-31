हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

On this day, 16 years ago, MS Dhoni slammed his highest ODI score against THIS team

Coming into bat at number three, Dhoni played a knock of 183 runs from 145 balls with the help of 15 fours and 10 sixes. His knock helped the Rahul Dravid-led side defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

On this day, 16 years ago, MS Dhoni slammed his highest ODI score against THIS team

New Delhi: It was on this day, 16 years ago, when former India skipper MS Dhoni registered his highest ODI score. Dhoni achieved the feat against Sri Lanka on October 31, 2005, in the third ODI of the seven-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Coming into bat at number three, Dhoni played a knock of 183 runs from 145 balls with the help of 15 fours and 10 sixes. His knock helped the Rahul Dravid-led side defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

In the game, India was set a target of 299 and India had gotten off to a bad start as the side lost Sachin Tendulkar in the very first over of the innings.

However, Dhoni changed the tempo of the game, and in the end, he remained unbeaten.

The former India skipper who is probably one of the greatest captains to grace the cricket field has won it all in his time: From the T20I World Cup in 2007 and the 2013 Champions Trophy to the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Dhoni, who made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2004, went on to play 538 matches across formats during his 16-year-long career. 

Dhoni played 350 One-Day Internationals, 90 Tests, and 98 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

His last appearance in an international game came in July 2019, when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. 

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.

During his career, Dhoni amassed 4,876 runs in Tests at an average of 38.09 and scored 10,773 runs in ODIs at an average of 50.57. 

In T20Is, the swashbuckling batsman scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

Dhoni is currently the mentor for Team India for the ongoing ICC Men`s T20 World Cup. 

