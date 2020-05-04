हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wasim Akram

On this day in 1990, Pakistan's Wasim Akram took his second ODI hat-trick during Austral-Asia Cup final

On May 4 in 1990, former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram grabbed his second hat-trick in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the national side during the final of the Austral-Asia Cup.

On this day in 1990, Pakistan&#039;s Wasim Akram took his second ODI hat-trick during Austral-Asia Cup final
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On May 4 in 1990, former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram grabbed his second hat-trick in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the national side during the final of the Austral-Asia Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Akram's record.

The world's cricket governing body said that Akram picked up his second ODI hat-trick in the Austral-Asia Cup final against Australia to help Pakistan seal 36-run win.

"#OnThisDay in 1990, Wasim Akram picked up his second ODI hat-trick as Pakistan defeated Australia by 36 runs in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah," the ICC wrote.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first during that series.

Opener Saeed Anwar struck a crucial 40-run knock while Saleem Malik notched up a 104-ball 87 runs for Pakistan. Wasim Akram too smashed an unbeaten 49-run knock to help Pakistan post a score of 266 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Mark Taylor (52),Steve Waugh (64) and Simon O'Donnell (28 ball 33) brought Australia to a score of 207 for 7.

However, Wasim Akram bowled out the last three batsmen of Australia inside three runs to bundle out the side for 230 runs.

Merv Hughes (9) was the first victim of Akram before Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman were also bowled out by the former Pakistani speedster for a duck on back-to-back deliveries.

Besides Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed also bagged three wickets while Waqar Younis also chipped in with two wickets.

Akram was declared 'Man of the Match' for his impressive performance with both bat and ball.

 

Wasim Akram Pakistan Australia Cricket ICC Austral-Asia Cup
