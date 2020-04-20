हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

On this day in 1994, Aamer Sohail, Inzamam-ul-Haq recorded the then highest partnership in ODIs

The duo achieved the feat during the second semi-final clash of the Austral-Asia Cup against New Zealand in Sharjah.

On this day in 1994, Aamer Sohail, Inzamam-ul-Haq recorded the then highest partnership in ODIs
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On April 20 in 1994, former Pakistan batsmen Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq had created history as they recorded the then highest partnership for any wicket in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The duo achieved the feat during the second semi-final clash of the Austral-Asia Cup against New Zealand in Sharjah.

The Internatonal Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of a massive 263-run stand by Sohail and Inzamam against New Zealand. 

"#OnThisDay in 1994, Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq recorded the then highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs.They shared a massive 263-run stand for the second wicket as Pakistan put up an intimidating 328/2 against New Zealand in Sharjah,' the ICC tweeted.

During that match, New Zealand won the toss and asked Paksitan to bat first. 

After Pakistan lost opener Saeen Anwar for 37 runs, Sohail and Inzamam joined forces and the duo not only smashed a century each but also went on to share a mammoth partnership of 263 runs for the second wicket.

While Sohail smashed 146-ball 134 runs, Inzamam notched up 137 runs off 129 deliveries as Pakistan posted a good target of 328 for two in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Waseem Akram and Saleem Malik bagged two wickets each while Sohail and Ata-ur-Rehman chipped in with a wicket each to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to a score of 266 for seven.

Adam Parore and Shane Thomson were the top scorers for the Black Caps with 82 and unbeaten 62 runs, respectively.

Pakistan, who won the clash against New Zealand by 62 runs, later went on to beat India by 39 runs in the final to clinch the Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah.

 

 

 

PakistanNew ZealandAustral-Asia CupInzamam-ul-HaqAamer SohailCricket
