Neil Johnson

On this day in 1999, Neil Johnson guided Zimabwe to historic win over South Africa in ICC World Cup

Johnson, who came to open the batting for his side, provided a perfect start to Zimabwbe by scoring 76 runs off just 117 balls, including 10 boundaries. 

Image Credits: Twitter grab

On May 29 in 1999, Zimbabwe's Neil Johnson shone with both bat and ball to help his side clinch a historic 48-run victory over South Africa in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Chelmsford.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Johnson scored a blistering knock of 76 runs and also took three wickets to guide Zimbabwe to a comfortable win over South Africa in the showpiece event.

"76 runs, 3/27. #OnThisDay in 1999, Neil Johnson sparkled with both bat and ball to power Zimbabwe to a historic 48-run victory over South Africa in the 1999 @cricketworldcup," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first during that clash.

The Zimbabwian all-rounder also stitched a 65-run stand with Grant Flower (34) and a 66-run partnership with Murray Goodwin (29) to help Zimbabwe post a score of 233 for six in their stipulted 50 overs.

For South Africa, Allan Donald bagged three wickets, while Steve Elworthy and Lance Klusener both chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, South Africa lost their first six wickets inside 40 runs before Shaun Pollock (52) and Klusener (52) provided a late relief to their side by scoring half-century each.

However, Pollock and Klusener's knocks went in vain as South Africa were bundled out for 185 runs.

Neil Johnson finished with brilliant figures of three for 27, followed by Heath Streak's three for 35.

Besides them, Andy Whittall claimed two wickets, while Henry Olonga also contributed with a wicket to help Zimbabwe qualify for Super Six.

Johnson was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with both bat and ball.

It was Zimbabwe's first-ever win over South Africa.

 

 

 

