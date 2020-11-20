On this day in 2009, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar scripted this record

On November 20 in 2009, legendary Indian cricketer created a history by becoming first player ever to cross the 30,000-run mark in the international cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to inform its followers of Tendulkar's feat which he achieved on this day more than a decade ago.

Posting a picture of Tendulkar, the world's cricket governing body revealed that the master blaster reached the landmark by bringing up a century during India's Test match against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad.

"#OnThisDay in 2009, Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to cross the 30,000-run barrier in international cricket.He reached the landmark against Sri Lanka in the Ahmedabad Test and also completed his 88th international Hundred," the ICC wrote.

Tendulkar failed to click with the bat in the first innings and departed cheaply for four runs before Rahul Dravid (177 off 261 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (110 off 159 balls) smashed a century each to help India post a good score of 426 before bundling out.

In reply, Mahela Jayawardene played a scintillating knock of 275 runs, decorated with 27 boundaries and a six, while Prasanna Jayawardene brought up an unbeaten 154 runs to help Sri Lanka declare innings at 760/7.

Subsequently, Sachin Tendulkar not only completed his 88th international hundred but also stitched an unbeaten stand of 137 runs for the fifth wicket with VVS Laxman (51) to help India reach 412/4 by the end of the fifth and the final day and end the match in a draw.

En-route to his 100-run knock, Tendulkar also crossed 30,000-run mark in the international arena when he scored his 35th run in the second innings.The century was the master blaster's 43rd Test hundred and his 8th century against Sri Lanka.

Regarded as one of the most complete batsman in the history of the game, Tendulkar holds almost all batting records which exists in the game at the moment. He finished his illustious career with a total of 34,357 runs acoss the three formats of the game.