On this day in 2017, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma guided India to Champions Trophy final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Rohit and Kohli smashed blistering knocks of 123 and 96 runs, respectively to help India chase down a score of 265 runs with 10 overs to spare.

India won the toss and opted to field first during the second semi-final clash of the Champions Trophy 2017.

Bangladesh lost opener Soumya Sarkar for a duck.

Subsequently, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal smashed a crucial knock of 82-ball 70 runs before Mushfiqur Rahim pulled back 85-ball 61 runs to steady their side's innings.

After the duo's dismissals , Bangladesh failed to build partnership and were restricted to a score of 264 for seven runs in their stipulated 50 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav bagged two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Rohit Sharma smashed 15 boundaries and a six in his 129-ball 123 runs, while Kohli hammered 13 fours in 78-ball 96 runs to help the Men in Blue cross the mark inside 40.1 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan's 34-ball 46 runs was another notable contributor for India.

India, however, slumped to a massive 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval in London.