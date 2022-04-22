Jos Buttler slammed third ton of IPL 2022 and it was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy.

He smashed 116 off 65 balls, including 9 fours and 9 sixes respectively.

He started off slowly with Devdutt Paddikal but once he was set, he started showing his range of shots.

In 18th over of the innings, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, Buttler smashed 21 runs, including 2 fours and 2 sixes respectively.

Many on Twitter believed that Buttler can toppled Virat Kohli's tally of 973 runs in a single season. Virat had smashed four centuries in 2016. Buttler already has 3 in 7 games.

Take a look at all reactions:

Jos Buttler is currently seeing a beach ball. Back-to-back IPL centuries ___ pic.twitter.com/0J9XI4kTVA — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 22, 2022