Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took an indirect jibe at Pakistan after India clinched a record eight Asia Cup title against title defenders Sri Lanka on Sunday. Pakistan got close to sealing their place in the Asia Cup final, but Charith Asalanka took away the spot right in front of their eyes. Mohammed Siraj single-handedly stole the show in the final and took and sealed India's first team trophy since 2018.

Irfan took to X, formerly known as Twitter to take an indirect jibe at Pakistan and wrote, "Padosi abhi bhi Awaz Karne ki Koshish Kar rahe hai, Lekin Colombo Tak unki Awaaz pahoch nahi rahi hai." (Watch: Mohammed Siraj Hits Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIU' Celebration During India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final)

Padosi abhi bhi Awaz Karne ki Koshish Kar rahe hai, Lekin Colombo Tak unki Awaaz pahoch nahi rahi hai. #Sunday — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 17, 2023

Coming to the match, after speedster Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in style after beating co-hosts in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. It just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

The Asia Cup summit clash witnessed a remarkable turn of events as Indian paceman Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to Siraj’s outstanding performance, claiming six wickets in seven overs.