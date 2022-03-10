PAK vs AUS: Big blow to PCB as ICC gives 'below average' rating to Rawalpindi pitch

After the 1st Pakistan vs Australia Test ended in a boring draw, ICC has come down heavily on the quality of pitch on offer at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

The pitch was criticised by experts and fans for it was too cruel for the bowlers as wickets were hard to come by and eventually, even after full five days of play, there was no result possible in the Test. Such an occurence is rare these days as Tests are producing more results.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi that was used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia as “below average” and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

Madugalle said: “The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average.”

Cummins had also slammed the pitch, saying the Pakistan made a pitch to nullify pace bowling.

"Turning up to a pitch that's probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it's probably clear they've made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer had criticised the Rawalpindi pitch used for the first Pakistan-Australia Test match as it has offered no assistance to the bowlers.

Later PCB boss Rameez Raja had hit back at the critics, saying it was necessary to nullify the tourists' attack while protecting the under-strength hosts.

He said, "Just for the heck of it, we can't prepare a fast pitch or a bouncy pitch and put the game in Australia's lap."