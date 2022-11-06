PAK vs BAN: Babar Azam's INSPIRING dressing room speech after Pakistan qualifies for T20 World Cup semifinals goes viral, WATCH

Babar Azam-led Pakistan won their last Group 2 Super 12 stage contest in the T20 World Cup 2022 to qualify for semi-finals. Needless to say, Pakistan were empowered by South Africa's loss to Netherlands which shocked the entire cricketing fraternity. Proteas men, one of the semifinal contenders, were in disbelief after the loss and would go back again from a World Cup heartbroken, carrying the tag of chokers as well. Coming back to Pakistan's brilliant win over Bangladesh, they did it with five wickets remaining. Yet again, it is their bowlers who stepped up and guided Pakistan to a brilliant win.

After the win, Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave an inspiring speech to his players in the dressing room. He lauded the players for their great show and said that we need to play with the same intensity. "Belief tha hamara. Hamein roshni mili hai. Ham aaj uspe poora utre. Excitement thi but hamne uska andar show nahi kiya. Effort hamne apna 100 percent dena hai chaahe jo marzi ho. Jaise ham abhi 3 matches mein khele hai, yahi cheez chalni hai. Isi koi continue karna hai (We had belief in ourselves. We got some light and we played to ensure we got into semis today. We were excited and nervous but we did not let it affect our performance. We have out 100 percent and need to continue doing so)," said Babar to his players.

Watch Babar's speech here:

Babar also lauded Mohammad Haris who had another great outing in the World Cup since replacing Fakhar Zaman ahead of the South Africa match. He had played brilliant cameo vs SA and hit a terrific 31 off 18 balls today vs Bangladesh. Babar though told him to say as long as possible and learn to finish the game.

Pakistan will now play New Zealand in the semifinals on November 9 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The first semi-final will start at 1.30 pm IST. The second semi-final will be played on November 10 (Thursday) at Adelaide Oval.