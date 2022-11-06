Team India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their last Group 2 match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India started off on back foot as they lost their captain Rohit Sharma cheaply. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a partnership. But it was not the best day for Virat in the office as he made just 26 off 25 balls that included two boundaries. KL Rahul went on to smash another half-century, bringing some continuity to his game. The finishing tough however were brought by Suryakumar Yadav who smashed 61 off just 25 balls, his innings including 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively.

Also Read: Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to marry GORGEOUS Aqsa Afridi, Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter, IN PICS

Surya's innings came at a staggering strike rate of 244. In the process, Suyakumar also completed 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, becoming the first Indian to do so.

T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table

Thanks to win over Zimbabwe, India have finished as the best team of Group 2. They beat Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on their way to the semi-finals. On the other hand, Pakistan finished at second spot on the points table with win over Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh. India finished with 8 points as against 6 points of Pakistan. South Africa finished with 5 points on third while Netherlands finished on fourth with 4 points and better NRR than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Who will India and Pakistan play between England and New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022?

Rohit Sharma's India after win over Zimbabwe finished as the topper if Group 2 with Babar Azam's Pakistan behind them. New Zealand finished at the top in Group 1 while England finished second. The topper of Group 2 will play the second best team from Group 1 and vice versa. That means India will play England in the semifinals and Pakistan will take on New Zealand in their semi-final clash. NZ vs PAK clash will take on November 9 (Wedneday) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) while India will play England in the second semi-final on November 10 (Thursday) at Adelaide Oval.