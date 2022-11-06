'Dhoni's prediction comes true', After NED upset SA, India qualify for semi-finals and meme fest begins

India qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup when Netherlands caused a big upset over South Africa in their last Group 2 Super 12 match. With the win, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup and India marched into the semis. Now even if India lose to Zimbabwe in the third match later today, they will still make it to semis with 6 points as SA are left with just 5 points from 5 matches. The second semi-finalist will be either Pakistan or Bangladesh who play the second match of the day.

The Netherlands win over South Africa, as improbable as it was, has opened gates for Pakistan and pushed India in. If Pakistan beat Bangladesh, both India and them go to semis and once again an India vs Pakistan encounter could become a possibility.

When South Africa were beaten by Netherlands, some epic reactions began to pour in along with memes. Wasim Jaffer led from the front while Sachin Tendulkar too joined in. Tendulkar tweeted: "Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!". That was a brutal dig at the South Africans who once again choed in an important match.

Wasim Jaffer tweeted a hilarious video of a man singing Waka Waka.

Check out the reactions and memes below after Netherlands beat South Africa:

Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!__#SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/kDH1tN5nPJ November 6, 2022

Even in 2011 ODI world cup South Africa didn't qualified for Semi-final and Pakistan qualified. Oreo magic _ pic.twitter.com/Xxvngzhei2 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 6, 2022

India have 6 points from 4 matches so far. And if they beat Zimbabwe, they will jump to the top of points table with 8 points from 5 matches. They may have qualified for the semifinals but they must still treat the match vs Zimbabwe as a knock-out game. It will ensure they go out hard and continue to fight every opposition irrespective of their status and reputation. India will either meet New Zealand or England in the semifinals, both potent T20 sides.