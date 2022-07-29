NewsCricket
BAR-W VS PAK-W

PAK-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Barbados Women vs Pakistan Women in Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, July 29, 10:30 PM IST

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan women's cricket team are all set to take on Barbados Women in the second match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket 2022 tournament at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Barbados Women claimed the CWG spot by winning the T20 Blaze 2020 after the postponement of the 2021 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Pakistan Women qualified for the CWG 2022 with their ICC rankings. In Women, in Green's last international encounter they defeated Ireland while the two matches against Australia were abandoned due to rain. 

Match Details

Barbados Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 2

Date & Time: 29th July at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Probable Playing XI

Barbados Women

Kycia Knight (wk), Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Williams, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews (c), Trishan Holder, Shai Carrington, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell.

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

Dream 11

Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Hayley Matthews (vc), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Shakera Selman, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell.

Full Squads:

Barbados Women Squad: Hayley Matthews(c), Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Kycia Knight(w), Shai Carrington, Tiffany Thorpe, Keila Elliott, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shaunte Carrington, Trishan Holder, Aaliyah Williams

Pakistan Women Squad: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza

