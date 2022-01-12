WATCH: Pakistan pacer sells ‘chana’ on streets after not playing international cricket since 2020

Pakistan’s veteran pacer Wahab Riaz, who led Deccan Gladiators to their maiden T10 League title in Abu Dhabi, is busy selling ‘chana’ on streets.

Interestingly, Riaz, who has been away from international cricket for some time now, on Monday took to Twitter to post a video in which he can be seen selling ‘chana’. The video went viral in no time.

“Your “Chano wala Cha-cha” of the day! Send your orders ‘kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun?’ P.S. Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days,” Riaz captioned the post.

The video has been liked by numerous fans, while Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad responded to Riaz’s Tweet and asked for some ‘chana’.

"Wahab uncle Ali also wants to have some please," Shehzad wrote.

Notably, Wahab Riaz hasn’t been part of the Pakistan cricket team since more than a year. The speedster hasn’t last played any ODI or T20 match since 2020, while he last played Test match for the national team in 2018.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said that he will propose to the ICC, an annual four-nation T20 International series involving his country, arch-rivals India, Australia and England, the revenue from which will be shared by all members of the world governing body.

Raja said as per his proposal, the tournament will be hosted on a rotational basis by the four participating countries.

''Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. ''A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner,'' Raja tweeted.

The PCB chief's proposal can be seen as an attempt to revive the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry on a regular basis.