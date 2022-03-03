Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs AUS Live

Injuries, positive COVID-19 cases and inclement weather have taken the lead on the eve of historic first test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi.

There's at least one positive COVID-19 case in both the camps, with Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf ruled out of the first test. Australia's spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed also tested positive on Wednesday and will remain in isolation for the next five days.

Pakistan test regulars ? fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf ? were ruled out due to injuries they picked up during last week's Pakistan Super League with fast bowler Naseem Shah and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed coming into the side.

The rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday kept both teams in their hotels and more rain is forecast for the last three days of the test match.

Here's everything you need to know about broadcast and live stream details of the 1st Pakistan vs Australia Test match:

When and at what time will the 1st Test match between Pakistan vs Australia start?

The 1st Test match between Pakistan and Australia begins on March 4 at 10.30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test match between Pakistan vs Australia take place?

The 1st Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channel will telecast the 1st Test match between Pakistan vs Australia in India?

The 1st Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be available on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test match between Pakistan vs Australia in India?

The 1st Test match between Pakistan and Australia will stream live on the SONY LIV app and website.