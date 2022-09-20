Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 1st T20 online and on TV?

Moeen Ali returns to his roots in Pakistan to lead England in a seven-match series as both nations fine-tune for next month’s T20 World Cup 2022. Ali will captain England because Twenty20 skipper Jos Buttler is recovering from a calf injury and is expected to play in only one or two games toward the end of the series, which begins Tuesday (September 20).

“Captaining England in any game, anywhere in the world, is a huge honor,” Ali said. “Obviously, with my roots being from here and to lead England – it’s huge and it’s (a) very proud moment for me and my family, my mum and dad and everybody.”

"Thrilled and excited for this series"



Pakistan and England are raring to go as the seven-match T20I series commences tomorrow



England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005 starts in Karachi, which will host four games. The remaining three will be played in Lahore from September 28-October 2. Buttler is with the squad and has been undergoing rehabilitation, but Ali said the recurring of the injury during the Hundred back home has forced the England captain to be extra careful.

“Maybe in the back end of the tour he will play one or two games, but we’re not sure yet,” Ali said. “Obviously with the World Cup in Australia, it’s huge for us and we want him fully fit for the whole competition there.”

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in mid-October.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will be played at National stadium in Karachi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match begin?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reese Topley, Mark Wood