NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 1st T20 online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about Babar Azam’s Pakistan vs Moeen Ali-led England 1st T20 match preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 1st T20 online and on TV?

Moeen Ali returns to his roots in Pakistan to lead England in a seven-match series as both nations fine-tune for next month’s T20 World Cup 2022. Ali will captain England because Twenty20 skipper Jos Buttler is recovering from a calf injury and is expected to play in only one or two games toward the end of the series, which begins Tuesday (September 20).

“Captaining England in any game, anywhere in the world, is a huge honor,” Ali said. “Obviously, with my roots being from here and to lead England – it’s huge and it’s (a) very proud moment for me and my family, my mum and dad and everybody.”

England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005 starts in Karachi, which will host four games. The remaining three will be played in Lahore from September 28-October 2. Buttler is with the squad and has been undergoing rehabilitation, but Ali said the recurring of the injury during the Hundred back home has forced the England captain to be extra careful.

“Maybe in the back end of the tour he will play one or two games, but we’re not sure yet,” Ali said. “Obviously with the World Cup in Australia, it’s huge for us and we want him fully fit for the whole competition there.”

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in mid-October.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will be played at National stadium in Karachi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match begin?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reese Topley, Mark Wood

Live Tv

Pak vs EngPakistan vs England 2022PAK vs ENG 1st T20PAK vs ENG liveBabar AzamMoeen Ali

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!