Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PAK vs NZ Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series today in Lahore. The first match was washed out while the 2nd game was won by the host nation. New Zealand made a strong comeback in the third T20I to level the series 1-1 as Rawalpindi leg came to an end. After a four-day gap, both teams will start afresh and try to win the remaining matches. Not to forget, New Zealand are playing a second-string unit as most of their players are currently busy playing in IPL 2024. Yet they have been able to put up a huge challenge to the Pakistanis.

A series win will be a great result for both the teams but the objective of playing this series is preparing a squad for the T20 World Cup and ensuring that gaps are filled before the mega event starts in June in USA and West Indies.

Pakistan will be focussing on their batting department as it has not been able to deliver the goods since the last T20 World Cup. Pakistan have a different opening combination in form of Babar and Saim Ayub with Mohammad Rizwan dropping down to number 3. Mohammad Amir has made a comeback to the bowling unit and has been doing a fairly good job.

Check everything you need to know about PAK vs NZ 4th T20I match below:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be played on Thursday, April 25.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode.