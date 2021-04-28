हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

Pat Cummins joins Palki Sharma in EXCLUSIVE interaction at 9pm on Gravitas

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is currently engaged in his Indian Premier League duties with the Kolkata Knight Riders, has been a vital cog in their set-up and his blistering knock of 66* from 34 deliveries last week is a proof of it. 

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins (IPL/File Photo)

Apart from his heroics on the pitch, Cummins on Monday also made an significant USD 50,000 donation in the PM CARES fund, an assist to India's ongoing jostle against the second wave of the novel coronavirus. 

Cummins also urged fellow players, who are participating in the lucrative T20 league, to come forward and donate for the same. After which, former Australian pacer Brett Lee also joined Cummin's humanitarian gesture and announced that he will donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India. 

Cummins, who was roped by KKR in 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 15.50 crore, has so far had a moderate outing in the ongoing campaign and has so far picked just six wickets from the same number of matches. The Australian pacer will interact with WION editor-in-chief Palki Sharma Upadhyay at 9 pm on Wednesday night on her show Gravitas, where Cummins will discuss a range of topics. 

Cummins unbeaten knock of 66 against the Chennai Super Kings helped the Australian join a rare list of players to fetch 30 or more runs in a single over. 

