Liam Livingstone

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022: PBKS' Liam Livingstone smashes second-fastest 50 of IPL 2022

Liam Livingstone smashed the second-fastest fifty of IPL 2022, reaching the landmark in just 21 balls. 

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022: PBKS&#039; Liam Livingstone smashes second-fastest 50 of IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

Liam Livingstone smashed the second-fastest fifty of IPL 2022, reaching the landmark in just 21 balls. 

The fastest fifty record still belongs to KKR's Pat Cummins who reached the milestone in just 14 balls vs Mumbai Indians.

Fastest 50s in  IPL2022 :

14 balls - Pat Cummins vs MI

21 balls - Liam Livingstone vs GT

23 balls - Evin Lewis vs CSK

25 balls - Sanju Samson vs SRH

25 balls - Robin Uthappa vs LSG

26 balls - Andre Russell vs PBKS

26 balls - Shivam Dube vs PBKS

27 balls - Liam Livingstone vs CSK

Livingstone could not really find his form in the first two matches of IPL 2022 but in third game against CSK, he found his mojo back and smashed 60 off just 32 balls. 

On Friday vs GT, he smashed 64 off just 27 balls.   

