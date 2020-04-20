'Phir phaswaa diya behna ne': Yuzvendra Chahal posts hilarious TikTok video with sister--watch

As all the cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, the players are finding unique ways to keep their fans entertained on social media. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their new ways to pass time at home, all the players are making the most of this forced break.

Similarly, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also attracting a lot of attention these days by sharing videos at regular intervals on social networking app TikTok.

Chahal once again took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and posted a hilarious Tiktok video with his sister Geeta Chahal.

In the video, the 29-year-old could be seen calling a girl and saying hello to her. He then moved from one room to another just to hear the girl's voice, only to eventually get to know that the girl at the other end is none other than his sister. Take a look at the video:

Last week, Chahal shared a TikTok video of him dancing with his parents and sister and captioned the post as, " Fantastic 4."

Chahal was set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.