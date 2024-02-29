PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match KK vs QG Online And On TV In India?

Karachi Kings, led by Shan Masood, seek to bounce back after suffering their second defeat of the season in the opening game of their home campaign. They face off against Rilee Rossouw's Quetta Gladiators in the 16th match of PSL 2024 at Karachi's National Stadium on February 29. Karachi, after overcoming their initial loss with two consecutive wins, faltered once more as they failed to defend 165 against Islamabad United, despite Kieron Pollard's impressive performance.

Quetta, on the other hand, also come into the match off the back of their first defeat of the campaign, falling short by 13 runs in their chase against Multan Sultans. Both teams aim to halt their one-match slide as they clash for the 17th time in HBL PSL and the 7th time at the National Stadium. The encounter promises to be competitive as both sides vie to regain momentum in the tournament. Fans can anticipate an intense showdown as Karachi and Quetta look to reignite their campaigns.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash between Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators:



When and where will Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators United PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first Test between Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 will take place on February 29, Thursday at 7:30 pm IST at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match?

Karachi Kings vs Quetta GladiatorsPSL 2024 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Squads:

Islamabad United:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.