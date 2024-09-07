‘Pure Bonds’: Riyan Parag Posts A Picture With Yashasvi Jaiswal And Dhruv Jurel Amidst Duleep Trophy 2024

In the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, it looked like a reunion of players who play together in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. India’s young gun Riyan Parag came up with an Instagram story where Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel accompanied him in an auto. "Blurry snaps but pure bonds”, Parag captioned the post.

The three talented players were posted smiling as they posed together in their auto ride. Jaiswal and Jurel played together for the Indian team in the Test series against England earlier this year and the young batters proved their worth with the bat. Eventually, Riyan made his debut for India in the T20I series against Zimbabwe and played with opener Jaiswal.

The ongoing Duleep Trophy is crucial for all three players as they look to seal their places in the Indian team ahead of the big home season in India. The young guns are currently in Bengaluru as they take part in the India A and India B clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Jaiswal has been playing for Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India A and Parag, Jurel are a part of Shubman Gill-led India B.

As of now, the three of them have not been able to make an impact as Jaiswal scored 30 runs from 59 balls in the first innings for India B while Parag made 30 runs and was dismissed by Yash Dayal. Jurel could only score 2 runs from 16 deliveries and got out LBW by Navdeep Saini.

Parag did bowl well, creating a chance of LBW but then the review did not turn out in his favour as Musheer got saved and ended up scoring 181 runs on Day 2 of the 4-day match. Musheer's remarkable 8th wicket partnership of 205 runs with Navdeep Saini (56) turned out to be a masterpiece as India A collected 321 runs. In reply, none of the India B batters scored big as they were struggling at 224/8 in their first innings.