Rahul Johri steps down as BCCI CEO: Source

He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@RJohri

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation some time ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the country's cricket board.

BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.

"Johri's resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate," a source told PTI.

Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs. 16,348 crore.

Tags:
BCCIRahul JohriCricketSourav GangulyIPL
