Rajat Patidar Injury Update: Big Blow For RCB As Star Batsman Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, has been hit by a significant setback in the form of star batsman Rajat Patidar being ruled out of the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Patidar, who was retained by the franchise after a stellar performance in IPL 2022, was undergoing rehab for an Achilles Heel injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before the tournament.

Despite an impressive win against Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season, RCB is now faced with the task of preparing for their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) without their key player. While the Bangalore-based franchise is yet to name a replacement for Patidar, the team management and coaches have decided not to rush into a decision just yet.

In a statement released by RCB, the franchise expressed their disappointment over Patidar's unavailability and wished him a speedy recovery. The 24-year-old batsman, who scored 281 runs in IPL 2022, was expected to play a crucial role in RCB's campaign this year.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” RCB said in a statement.

While reports had earlier suggested that Patidar would miss the first half of the tournament, the severity of the injury has now ruled him out for the entire season. This development is a huge blow for RCB, who are yet to win an IPL title despite reaching the final three times in the past.

With Patidar out of the picture, RCB will now have to rely on their other top-order batsmen, including skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, to deliver the goods. The team will also need their bowlers to step up and make an impact in the matches ahead.

As the competition heats up in the IPL, RCB will have to adjust their game plan and work around the absence of Patidar to stay in the running for the coveted trophy. It remains to be seen if they can overcome this setback and go all the way this season.