'Rameshwar Dudi's appointment as Nagaur Cricket Association president is illegal'

Senior Congress leader of Rajasthan Rameshwar Dudi's appointment as the president of Nagaur Cricket Association (NCA) is "completely illegal", according to Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) joint secretary Mahendra Nahar.

On Friday, former president of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Dudi was elected to the role, thus making him the sixth leader of the grand old party including the current speaker of the state assembly to become the active member of the state cricket associations.

Ever since his appointment, there have been differences in opinions among the members of the RCA, with association president CP Joshi group refusing to consider Dudi as the president of Nagaur Cricket Association.

Describing Dudi's selection to the role as "illegal", RCA join secretary Mahendra Nahar said that RCA general secretary RS Nandu has misled the senior Congress leader by appointing him the president of a suspended state cricket association.

Hitting back at Nahar's statement, Nandu argued that Dudi has been elected legitamately. He further informed that information regarding Dudi's appointment was sent to the Sports department, but no representative was sent by the RCA inspite of the same.

In 2017, Joshi--in its first meeting as the president of RCA-- suspended the then Lalit Modi-led Nagaur Cricket Association as well as Nandu, who was elected secretary of RCA. However, Nandu has claimed that the Rajasthan High Court has granted a stay on the suspension of Nagaur Cricket Association.