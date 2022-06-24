The final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season is taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, which started on Wednesday (June 22). Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first putting up a total of 374 runs with Sarfaraz Khan hitting a ton and celebrating in Punjabi superstar Sidhu Moose Wala's signature move. Similarly, in the second innings of the match, Madhya Pradesh batter Yash Dubey celebrated his century with the late Punjabi singer's signature step on Friday (June 24).

After hitting ton and celebrating it in Sidhu Moose Wala style, Sarfaraz later revealed that it was tribute to the late singer by doing his 'thigh-slap' step. Speaking to the journalists Sarfaraz revealed that he 'loves Sidhu's songs', who was shot dead on May 29 by unknown shooters in Mansa Village, Punjab.

"This was for Sidhu Moosewala. I love his songs, and mostly me and Hardik Tamore (Mumbai's wicketkeeper) listen to his songs. I did a similar kind of celebration during an earlier match also (in his memory), but then, Hotstar didn't show it. I had decided, once I score another hundred, I would repeat the celebration," Sarfaraz said on Thursday (June 23).

Similarly on Friday, Yash Dubey scored a century for his team and celebrated with KL Rahul's 'shut the noises' celebration following up with Sidhu Moose Wala's signature step.

Checkout the video of Yash Dubey's celebration below...