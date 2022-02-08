Ranji Trophy 2022: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, Ajinkya Rahane named in Mumbai squad; Prithvi Shaw to lead

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and India batter Ajinkya Rahane were on Tuesday named in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad.

Prithvi Shaw will lead Mumbai in the tournament. He had led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare title in the last season.

Other regulars including senior stumper and batter Aditya Tare and pacer Dhawal Kulkarni have also made it to the squad.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Gulam Parkar, Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Prasad Desai and Mr. Anand Yalvigi has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2021-2022," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a statement.

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aakarshit Gomel, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Royston Dias, Arjun Tendulkar

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15.

The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

Meanwhile, the 41-time Ranji champions and domestic heavyweights Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group D along with Saurashtra, Odisha, and Goa. They will play their league matches in Ahmedabad.