Ravindra Jadeja performs his signature sword celebration, once again asks fans to stay home

While India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said that there is still a long way to go in the battle against the COVID-19 and, therefore, everyone should play their part by staying home.

As the novel virus has brought all the sporting activities across the world at halt, the cricketers are switching to various social media platform to keep its fans entertained these days by either sharing their day-to-day activities or spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus.

Recently, Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of him performing his signature sword celebration, which he does everytime after achieving a milestone on the field.

Besides swinging his bat, Jadeja also said that he is staying home in order to fight against COVID-19 while also urging his fans to follow the same.

"There is still a long way to go in this battle against COVID-19. We all got to do our part by staying home to help save lives," Jadeja, who could be seen donning the Indian jersey, wrote along with the video.

On April 30, Jadeja had given an important message to his countrymen regarding the novel pandemic by sharing a throwback video of his run-out.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 31-year-old had posted a throwback video of him playing for Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and running-out Mumbai Indians' player.With the video, Jadeja was urging the citizens that staying home is the best way to fight the spread of coronavirus or one can be 'run-out' by venturing out of the home.

Bahar bindaas gumthe ho. Mast meh timepass karthe ho, jab aapko ghar pe rahena chahiye. Phir yeh toh hona he tha #Staystaysafe #runoutmathona pic.twitter.com/UfggndGMkG — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 28, 2020

Jadeja was all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but the T20 lucrative tournament was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely in April in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel virus, which was first reported in the Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 81,000 people in India and claimed the lives of more than 2,600 in the country.