Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi love story: Lalit Modi shook internet late on Thursday when he announced he is dating bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Lalit took to social media and wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." When he wrote that, people felt that the two were already married. However, the former IPL chairman clarified that they were only dating right now but the marriage is definitely on the cards. He later tweeted: "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

This post also included some very intimate pictures with Sushmita. However, no such post was found on the actress' social media, whether Twitter or Instagram.

One old exchange between them got viral on social media. It is an old tweet in which Lalit and Sushmita are talking about promises and commitments. In the reply to the tweet, Lalit has asked Sushmita to reply to his SMS. This tweet is from 2013, a world when SMSs were very much still relevant.

Here's the exchange.

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

The fans are reacting to this warm exchange between the two, writing: 'Good things take time', 'Waited 9 years'. Fans also made jokes as one of them wrote: 'Finally Replied after 9 years'.

Check out the reactions here:

Lalit was earlier married to Minal. The couple got married on 17 October 1991 in Mumbai. Minal passed away in December of 2018 because of cancer. Lalit shared this collage in 2020 on his marriage anniversary and captioned the picture, "It was exactly 30 years ago that we got married- missing her more than anything. life has completely turned upside down since she passed away. All i have is our beautiful memories R.I.P #minalmodi Love you forever."