Lalit Modi is DATING Sushmita Sen, shares vacation pics with former Miss Universe; pics break Internet!

Lalit Modi is former founder and chairman of the Indian Premier League. He launched the cash-rich league in India but had to leave the country after he was found guilty of corruption.   

 

Jul 14, 2022

Lalit Modi is DATING Sushmita Sen, shares vacation pics with former Miss Universe; pics break Internet!

Founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Lalit Modi has announced that he dating bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared the news with the world on across his social media handles. He posted some old and new pics with Sushmita and captioned it as: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." The world of social media is in state of surprise and sent congratulations to the couple, thinking that they were now married. However, Lalit sent another tweet to clarify to the world that they are in love and would soon get married.  

Lalit Modi is former founder and chairman of the Indian Premier League. He launched the cash-rich league in India but had to leave the country after he was found guilty of corruption.  

The news of their relationship announcement has brought different reactions. While many are sending congratulations to them, others are asking Modi to return to India.

Sushmita has left the mainstream bollywood films now. She made her OTT debut back in 2020 with a series called Arya which became a hit among her fans. The season 2 of the same series came earlier this year and it too impressed the fans. 

 

