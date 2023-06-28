Rishabh Pant Puts His Second Date Of Birth On Instagram Bio After Car Accident

Former Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant changed his Instagram bio, a few days back. In the bio, Pant calls himself a cricketer who plays for India. He has added an additional information. It is related to his 'second' Date of Birth. It reads as 05/01/2023. Fans are wondering on social media what it is all about. Not to forget, Pant had met with a horrible car accident on the Delhi-Haridwar highway on December 30 and had a near-death experience. Had he not got the help in time, Pant's life could have been in danger.

In a week's time after the accident, Pant had been operated upon for injuries and had started recovering too. It seems he sees the date of January 5 as the day when he felt he was completely out of danger. That could be the reason for putting that date as his second date of birth.

Check out Pant's updated Instagram bio below:

Pant's actual birth date is October 4 and he will turn 26 this year. The wicketkeeper and batter is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, going through a rehab program. Pant recently stopped walking with crutches, a big sign of his improving physical fitness. With less than 100 days to go for the World Cup, one does not know how match fit Pant will be by the time October 5 comes, when the tournament begins but he is leaving no stone unturned to get back to supreme fitness levels.

The-25-year-old will also need to play some matches if he wants to get back to the national side. There are two kinds of fitness level requirements that need to be met before selectors take call on Pant's selection. One, is physical fitness. Pant needs to be fully fit to even attempt playing a cricket ball in the nets. Two, being match-fit, which means playing a 100-over game without any trouble and performing. If all these criterias are met, Pant should play the World Cup.

BCCI, however, is quite happy with the quick recovery of Pant as he did not even require a second surgery on his knee. He has started walking without any help, meaning his body is recovering quickly. But it still remains a race against time for Pant to be back to his best on the cricket pitch before the World Cup.