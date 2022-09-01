For the cricket fans who are still obsessed with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other legends from the world of cricket, Road Safety World Series is nothing less than a spectacle. Former champions take to the field to compete in the tournament and things are not as friendly as they are expected to be. These might be folks who have crossed the age mark of 40 but they still remain fiercest competitors on the field.

India Legends are the defending champions as they won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021. This year it will be a 8-team tournament with New Zealand also playing 2022 edition. Other seven teams are India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. The tournament begins on September 10 and will go on till October 1.

Sachin Tendulkar leads India to title

India played 7 matches in RSWS last year, including the final. They won all the games except the one vs England. India reached the semi-finals where they played West Indies in Raipur and won the match by 12 runs. In the other semi-finals, Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 8 wickets to reach the final.

In the final, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. India got an early blow in form of Virender Sehwag who made 10 off 12 balls that included just 1 six. His opening partner and captain Sachin Tendulkar scored 30 off 23 balls that included 5 fours. S Badrinath disappointed with just 7 before Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan smashed fifties to take India Legends to 181/4 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanla Legeds, led by Tilakaratne Dilshan, started off brilliantly in the chase. He and Sanath Jayasuriya put on 62 for the first wicket before Yusuf Pathan dismissed Dilshan for 21. Y Pathan also dismissed Jayasuriya for 43 and that helped India come back strongly in the game. Irfan Pathan too got 2 wickets as India were able to restrict Sri Lanka Legends to 167/7 in 20 overs, winning the game by 3 wickets and with that the championship.