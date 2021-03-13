Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj Singh slams four SIXES in a row against South Africa Legends, watch video

Yuvraj Singh took the fans down the memory lane as he smashed four consecutive sixes to Zander De Bruyn in the Road Safety World Series clash between India Legends and South Africa Legends on Saturday. Yuvraj, who holds the record for hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, remained unbeaten on 52 from 22 deliveries as the hosts posted a gigantic 204/3 in 20 overs.

The carnage from Yuvraj came in the 18th over, which saw the bowler 24 runs as the first and the last delivery were dots. Yuvraj innings also included two fours.

Reflecting on his brilliant effort on the pitch, the left-handed batsman said: "Not bad I guess. Peak time it was 6 out of 6 and now it is 4 out of 4, will take that. I also got dropped, so was a little lucky. Think I have a chance of getting back into the Indian team especially after their loss to England in the first T20I, just kidding. Happy with the way I am hitting the ball. It is amazing that (the crowd) they have come to support the guys who have retired."

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is also playing in the tournament, lauded Yuvraj's effort and tweeted: "One of the most beautiful things in cricket, is watching the #PieChucker hitting sixes so easily."

One of the most beautiful things in cricket, is watching the #PieChucker hitting sixes so easily! @YUVSTRONG12 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 13, 2021

Apart from Yuvraj, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar also completed his half-century during the contest. The India Legends skipper scored 60 from 37 deliveries, which included nine fours and one six.

Subramanian Badrinath was also among the runs as he scored 42 off 34 balls, before being retired-hurt.