Watch: Rohit Sharma Burns The Dance Floor With Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Brother-In-Law Kunal's Wedding

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh burned the dance floor, on Thursday night (March 16) while enjoying at the wedding of his brother-in-law Kunal Sajdeh in Mumbai. The groom, his sister and his brother-in-law were all seen dancing to a punjabi track as guests enjoyed their super show. One of the guests recorded the video too and posted in on the social media account. The video has now gone viral on the internet. Rohit can be seen pulling off some interesting dance steps, enjoying his time off cricket fully. Ritika also danced her heart out.

Watch Rohit Sharma and Ritika dance to a Punjabi number:

Rohit Sharma's dance at his brother-in-law's marriage. pic.twitter.com/TTqalgeQH2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2023

In his absence, Hardik Pandya captained Team India in the 2nd ODI. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision seemed wrong till Mitchell Marsh, who stroked 81 in no time, was at the crease. But as soon as he fell, the whole innings fell apart and Australia got bowled out for just 188. Mohammed Shami was the chief architect of the destruction as he sent back Josh Inglis and Cameron Green in quick succession. Jadeja, Siraj then combined together to pick the rest of the wickets and push visitors on back foot.

Rohit will join Indian team ahead of the 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam, which is to be played on March 19 (Sunday) The third ODI will take place in Chennai on March 22.

Rohit got a small break as right after India vs Australia ODI series, the cricketers will join their respective IPL squads. IPL 2023 begins on March 31 with the first game scheduled between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT). Rohit leads Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL and has won five titles for them as captain of the side. He will be looking to win 6th title for MI this year.