Cricket

Rohit Sharma deserves ODI captaincy: Sourav Ganguly makes a BIG statement

Ganguly has now praised Rohit Sharma, the new ODI captain. He said that under Rohit, India can hopefully do better this year.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been in news for all the wrong reasons of late. After Virat Kohli's explosive press conference, where he said that no communication between him and BCCI had taken place prior to the change in ODI captaincy. Ganguly had said that he has spoken to the Indian Test captain in order to ask him to stay back as T20 captain. 

In a new interview, Ganguly has now praised Rohit Sharma, the new ODI captain. He said that under Rohit, India can hopefully do better this year.  

"He deserves that position because of what he has done as captain. Five titles with Mumbai, another one with Deccan Chargers speaks volume of his ability under pressure. Once Virat decided he doesn’t want to be part of T20 leadership, he was the best choice. He started well, beating NZ 3-0 in India. Hopefully, we will see a better result for India next year than what we saw this year," Ganguly said on Backstage with Boria.

“To be honest, in the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, India was good. We were exceptional in the 2019 World Cup, one bad day, and our entire hard work of two months was wiped away. I was disappointed with the way we played this World Cup (T20 WC 2021). It was the poorest we played in the past 4-5 years.

I don’t know what happened, I felt we didn’t play with enough freedom. Sometimes, you just get stuck. The way we played against Pakistan and New Zealand, I felt we played with only 15 percent of the ability. Hopefully, we learn from it,” Ganguly added.

