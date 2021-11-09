Rohit Sharma to be appointed as Team India’s T20I captain, hints Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday more or less confirmed that Rohit Sharma will replace him as T20 International skipper and said that the senior opener has been "overlooking things for a while now".

Rohit, who is Kohli's deputy in the T20 World Cup, is tipped to take the mantle of captain of the India T20I side from the upcoming shortest format matches against New Zealand at home, beginning November 17.

"I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking (sic) (overseeing) things for a while now," Kohli said during the toss ahead of India's final T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Monday (November 8).

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward."

Monday's game also marked the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach along with some other support staff members, including bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Kohli had announced his decision to give up T20 captaincy before the World Cup. He has also stepped down as captain of his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Speculation is rife that the superstar batter might also lose the ODI leadership role in near future.