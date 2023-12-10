Ronaldo Or Messi? Gautam Gambhir Makes SHOCKING Pick As His Favourite Footballer

Former Indian cricketing stalwart, Gautam Gambhir, known for his fearless approach on the cricket field, recently surprised fans with his unorthodox preferences in a 'This or That' challenge by Sportskeeda. While football enthusiasts usually find themselves in the Ronaldo-Messi debate, Gambhir, in his trademark no-nonsense style, threw a curveball by choosing neither.

Q - Ronaldo or Messi?



Gambhir - None ______

A Shocking Revelation

When asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Gambhir dropped a bombshell by opting for a third alternative – Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. In a candid response, Gambhir stated, "None. Because I think I would go for [Marcus] Rashford." This unexpected revelation left both the interviewer and viewers in awe.

The Ronaldo-Messi Legacy

Ronaldo and Messi, undisputed legends of the footballing realm, boast an impressive tally of Ballon d'Or wins – five for Ronaldo and eight for Messi. Their enduring rivalry has defined football for over a decade, setting new standards of excellence. The unexpected dismissal of these icons in favor of Rashford showcases Gambhir's distinctive perspective.

Unpacking Rashford's Journey

In choosing Rashford, Gambhir diverged from the conventional narrative. Despite the English forward's undeniable talent, he hasn't enjoyed the same collective success as Ronaldo and Messi. Since breaking into Manchester United's first team in the 2015-16 season, Rashford has secured only five titles, notably missing out on a Premier League or Champions League triumph with the Red Devils.

Gambhir's Unpredictable Stance

Gambhir's unconventional choice sparks debate among football enthusiasts. His decision reflects a preference for individual brilliance over collective achievements, challenging the widely accepted hierarchy in football fandom. The unexpected nature of Gambhir's selection adds a layer of intrigue to his already controversial and unapologetic public persona. As Gambhir continues to surprise fans with his bold takes, this recent revelation adds a new dimension to his personality. In a world dominated by Ronaldo-Messi comparisons, Gambhir's choice of Rashford showcases his inclination towards the unexpected and unconventional, both on and off the field.