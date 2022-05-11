Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday.

The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games.

DC have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season as they have struggled to keep the winning momentum going.

After a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers, they were handed a 91-run thrashing by CSK.

The Royals have arguably the best bowling side in the competition.

With 22 wickets at 14.50, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts this season and alongside R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the Rajasthan attack has the ability to defend any total.

One of the positives for the Royals is that have been able to break the overdependence on Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has had a quite couple of outings.

Given a chance to play after over a month, young Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with a fine half-century against Punjab Kings, providing the otherwise faltering batting department a boost.

The Royals will miss the services of the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer who flew back to Guyana for the birth of his child.

The last time the two sides met drama ensued in the final over due to the no-ball controversy. RR ended up winning the clash and Delhi would hope they can be on the right side of the result this time round.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 58

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 11th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RR vs DC Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (VC), Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: David Warner

RR vs DC Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed