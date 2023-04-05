RR Vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 8 in Guwahati, 730PM IST, April 5
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match no. 8 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RR vs PBKS, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Rajasthan Royals will host Punjab Kings in match No. 8 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. IPL 2022 finalists Royals are coming into this ‘home’ clash on the back of a massive 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match last week and a win on Wednesday night will take them back to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table.
Shikhar Dhawan’s PBKS also started off their IPL 2023 campaign with a win in rain-hit tie against Kolkata Knight Riders. They will look to keep their winning run going as they travel eastwards for this clash.
Sanju Samson’s side ticked off most of the boxes with a whirlwind start from their opening Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in the opener followed by a brilliant half-century by their skipper as well. The Royals also hold the edge in the head-to-head ties between both the sides, having won 14 out of the 24 matches between the two sides.
PBKS, on the other hand, will be boosted by the arrival of Kagiso Rabada who will be expected to take the new ball with Arshdeep Singh.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 8 Details
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Date & Time: April 5, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jason Holder
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-captain: Sam Curran
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 8 Predicted 11
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada
