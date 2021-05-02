हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jos Buttler

RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler stands tall against Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashes maiden IPL ton and tumbles several records

Jos Buttler completed his maiden ton in the Indian Premier League during the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler stands tall against Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashes maiden IPL ton and tumbles several records
RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler stands tall against Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashes maiden IPL ton and tumbles several records (IPL)

Jos Buttler completed his maiden ton in the Indian Premier League during the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

Buttler, who opened the innings with young Yashasvi Jaiswal after Rajasthan were put to bat by their opposition, went on to finish the innings on 124 from 64 deliveries. Buttler's herculean effort saw Rajasthan impose a massive 220/3 on the board.

Such was the Buttler's carnage, that the English wicketkeeper-batsman combined with other Royals batters and accumulated 109 runs in the final seven overs of the innings.

During the course of his innings, Buttler also went to smash the highest-individual score by a Royals batsman.   

He also became the fourth England cricketer after Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes (2), Jonny Bairstow to notch a ton in the lucrative T20 league. 

SRH vs RR: David Warner dropped from Playing XI, team director explains decision - WATCH 

Buttler initially started off his innings on a slow note and managed to add just 33 in the first 35 deliveries he faced. However, after switching gears, Buttler went into an unstoppable mode and fired 89 runs in the other 29 balls of his innings.  

The right-handed batsman smashed a total of 11 fours and eight sixes and went on to stitch the second-highest third-wicket partnership with Samson, who scored a 33-ball 48 in the contest. The pair added 150 runs together.  

