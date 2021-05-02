IPL 2021, SRH vs RR: David Warner dropped from Playing XI, team director explains decision

A day after losing his captaincy to Kane Williamson, Australia batsman David Warner was dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI for their Indian Premier League clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The franchise roped in Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the Playing XI in place of Warner.

Under Warner's leadership, SRH are currently struggling in the ongoing campaign and have lost five out of the six matches they've played so far.

Explaining the move, Director of Cricket Tom Moody said that the Australian cricketer was 'shocked' by the decision but he defended the move, saying it was a hard call and someone had to miss, so it was him.

I hope this decision by @SunRisers releases the batsman in David Warner. He has looked a little subdued and weighed under at times and #SRH would want to see the dominant matchwinner in him again — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021

"Firstly he's (David Warner) not going to be playing in this game and that's purely a decision based on the combination. We've come to the conclusion that at this stage two overseas bat, an all-rounder and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely. Obviously Bairstow's form and Williamson's form is at a great height and we are very thrilled with the way they are playing and we had to make a hard call and someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey on this occasion, it's him."

"He's been pretty good. Obviously been shocked and disappointed, you would be disappointed if wasn't feel that way like an elite sportsperson. They want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves to be doing their best they possibly can for the team and he's come to terms with the logic behind what we are trying to achieve as a team perspective and a franchise perspective and he's been terrific since," Moody said ahead of SRH's clash against Royals.

'David Warner will not feature in today's game. The decision is purely based on team combination.' - Tom Moody, Director of Cricket Operations, SRH#VIVOIPL #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/8sAncr0hBh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

"He's rallied around the team and more importantly the team has also rallied around him. What's happened in the past I don't it's that relevant when it comes to today. I think it's more to do with how you approach the game today from the strategic point of view and also the mindset point of view. We've obviously had some significant changes within the group in the last 24 to 48 hours with the change in personnel on the field and the leadership change with Kane Williamson leading. So it's how quickly we make those adjustments and take advantage of the fresh look," Moody added.

“I don’t think what’s happened in the past isn’t as relevant and we have made some significant changes in the ground in the last 24-48 hours,” he added.

Many, including former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, believe it was Warner's remarks regarding the team-selection concerning Manish Pandey as the reason behind his captaincy strip.

Warner had said pointed fingers at the selectors after they dropped Pandey in the match against Delhi Capitals, which Warner and his boys lost in the Super Over.

“I think there must have been a falling out somewhere along the lines and not with the team, there has to be a falling out with the coaching structure. After what he said in that game about leaving Manish Pandey out, it was not his decision at all, he didn’t want to do it clearly. And basically, you passed the buck, you blamed it on someone else and I think he has paid the price for that,” said Simon Doull during an interaction with Cricbuzz.

RR vs SRH PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field.