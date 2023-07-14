trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635560
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Rs 1000 Crore Net-Worth Virat Kohli Using Mini Bus, Rohit Sharma An SUV For Travels To And From Stadium In Dominica

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the biggest superstars in the Indian team. But the duo get different treatment when they tour abroad as one is captain while the other is now just a team member.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rs 1000 Crore Net-Worth Virat Kohli Using Mini Bus, Rohit Sharma An SUV For Travels To And From Stadium In Dominica Kohli, Rohit Sharma are in Caribbean to play Tests. (Source: YouTube Screengrab/VimalKumar)

Team India was in a dominant positiion after the end of Day 2 of the first Test vs West Indies going on at Windsor Park in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma's ton have put the team in a commanding position. Chances are high that Jaiswal goes on to score a double-hundred for his team on his Test debut on the third day of the play. Virat Kohli, is the other end, will resume batting on 36 on Day 3, with an aim to finally end the drought of a Test ton abroad.

Also Read | India’s T20 World Cup Winner, MS Dhoni’s Teammate Turns Hero For People In Ambala Amid Floods

After the end of the first day's play, a journalist-cum-Youtuber's video has went viral on the social media website Twitter. In that video, journalist Vimal Kumar recorded the team's departure from stadium to the hotel at the end of the day's play. While Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid got separate SUVs to travel from the ground to hotel, batting star Virat Kohli was sitting in a mini bus. Not to forget, Dominica is a small island where the bigger buses might not be available. Hence, the teams travel in groups in these mini buses. However, the captain always gets the luxury of SUVs. Even in flights, the captain gets the front feats, which has bigger leg space. In the past, you must have heard the story of how captains Kohli and MS Dhoni offered their front row seats to pacers in flight so that they get proper rest even during travels.


cre Trending Stories

In West Indies, Rohit, for the same reason, is getting the services of travelling in an SUV while Virat, who has lavish cars back home, is travelling in a mini bus.

Check out screengrab of Rohit Sharma travelling in a SUV: 

Here's the glimpse of Virat Kohli in a mini bus: 

Virat Kohli in a mini bus. (Image source: Youtube Screengrab)

Coming to the match, India will look to stem their lead of over 150 runs in this Test match. West Indies are in all sorts of trouble as the likes of Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Shanon Gabriel struggle pick wickets. Only two wickets had fallen by the end of second day's play, in form of Rohit and Shubman Gill, who had a poor outing in his first stint at No 3 spot which was freed by Cheteshwar Pujara. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded