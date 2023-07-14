Rs 1000 Crore Net-Worth Virat Kohli Using Mini Bus, Rohit Sharma An SUV For Travels To And From Stadium In Dominica

Team India was in a dominant positiion after the end of Day 2 of the first Test vs West Indies going on at Windsor Park in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma's ton have put the team in a commanding position. Chances are high that Jaiswal goes on to score a double-hundred for his team on his Test debut on the third day of the play. Virat Kohli, is the other end, will resume batting on 36 on Day 3, with an aim to finally end the drought of a Test ton abroad.

After the end of the first day's play, a journalist-cum-Youtuber's video has went viral on the social media website Twitter. In that video, journalist Vimal Kumar recorded the team's departure from stadium to the hotel at the end of the day's play. While Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid got separate SUVs to travel from the ground to hotel, batting star Virat Kohli was sitting in a mini bus. Not to forget, Dominica is a small island where the bigger buses might not be available. Hence, the teams travel in groups in these mini buses. However, the captain always gets the luxury of SUVs. Even in flights, the captain gets the front feats, which has bigger leg space. In the past, you must have heard the story of how captains Kohli and MS Dhoni offered their front row seats to pacers in flight so that they get proper rest even during travels.

cre Trending Stories

In West Indies, Rohit, for the same reason, is getting the services of travelling in an SUV while Virat, who has lavish cars back home, is travelling in a mini bus.

Check out screengrab of Rohit Sharma travelling in a SUV:

Here's the glimpse of Virat Kohli in a mini bus:

Coming to the match, India will look to stem their lead of over 150 runs in this Test match. West Indies are in all sorts of trouble as the likes of Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Shanon Gabriel struggle pick wickets. Only two wickets had fallen by the end of second day's play, in form of Rohit and Shubman Gill, who had a poor outing in his first stint at No 3 spot which was freed by Cheteshwar Pujara.