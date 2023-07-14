India’s T20 World Cup Winner, MS Dhoni’s Teammate Turns Hero For People In Ambala Amid Floods

He won Indian men’s cricket team their first T20 World Cup in 2007. He is now winning hearts again, turning hero for hundreds whose lives have come to a standstill during the ongoing floods in northern states of India. We are talking about Joginder Sharma. The same Joginder Sharma who bowled the decisive last over of the T20 World Cup 2007 vs Pakistan and helped India win the inaugural edition. Some 15 years ago, the then captain MS Dhoni took the decision to hand over the ball to him to bowl the last over. 15 years later, watching Joginder work hard amid rain and floods, Dhoni must be thinking he chose the right man for the job. Joginder is indeed someone who comes to help when there is a crisis and he needs a thing or two to save the house.

After retiring from cricket, Joginder became DSP in Haryana Police. On July 13, Joginder posted a photo of him along with other policemen from Haryana, who are risking their lives to save people during the floods. Joginder tweeted with the photo: “We Face what scares you Ambala police Team #sportsman + Police.” He clearly said that while others get scared by the rain and floods, the police face the same day in and day out in order to help citizens during such tough period.



Take a look at the pic shared by Joginder on Twitter:

Joginder made his international debut in December 2004 in the ODI game vs Bangladesh. He made his T20I debut at the World Cup in 2007 itself. In total, Joginder played8 matches, scoring 35 international runs and picking 5 wickets. These are not great numbers by any standards and that is why Joginder’s international career was cut short. However, he remains a hero for a country of over a billion as he bowled a match-winning last over of a T20 World Cup final and that too against Pakistan to win a match for India from jaws of defeat.

Now in Haryana police, he is serving the country in an even bigger capacity. Joginder was on ground, and risked his life along with other policement even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through Twitter, during such difficult period for the country, he keeps reminding his fans that he has not stopped being a hero for his motherland.