'Rushing like a desert storm': VVS Laxman reminisces Sachin Tendulkar's Sharjah knocks from 1998

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman,who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the batting mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 Indian Premier League, recently visited the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the venue reminded him of legendary player Sachin Tendulkar's two impressive knocks against Australia in 1998.

The 45-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of him from the stadium and revealed that everytime he comes to this venue, the memories of Tendulkar's two special 100s comes back to his mind.

"Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from @sachin_rt comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm," Tendulkar tweeted.

In reply, Tendulkar said it feels like he played both those games just yesterday.

“Still remember both those games like they happened just yesterday. And do you remember how we almost got blown away by that desert storm?," the master blaster wrote.

Yuvraj then also entered the conversation and wrote that all he could remember was the Australian attack blown away by a 'hurricane' called Tendulkar.

It was on April 22 in 1998 when Tendulkar smashed blistering knock of 143 from 131 balls against Australia to guide India to the summit showdown of the tri-series amid a ferocious Desert Storm.

Tendulkar then hammered 131-ball 134 runs to help the Men in Blue clinch a six-wicket win over the Steve Waugh-led side in the final of the tri-series at the same venue.

On a related note, the 2020 IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE-Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.