SA vs BAN 21st Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

We have an exciting match coming up today in the T20 World Cup 2024. The match between South Africa and Bangladesh is all set to be played out today as both teams are heavyweights in the cricketing world. South Africa come into the match with a packed batting line up which includes Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen and David Miller. In terms of batters for Bangladesh they have Towhid Hirdoy, Liton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Taking a look at the bowling line ups for both teams, South Africa have Otteneil Bartman, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen. Leading up Bangladesh's bowling attack are Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed.

After dissapointing performances by the South African top order, they will be looking to get back into their attacking and dominant form. In terms of bowling Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj went wicketless in the last match against Netherlands and they too would be looking to grab some wickets. Bangladesh in their last match against Sri Lanka saw their two opening batters get out on extremely low scores and Bangladesh's star player Shakib Al Hassan also gave a dissapointing performance. The match is a chance for all of these players to bounce back.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details

MON, JUN 2024

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa vs Bangladesh 21st Match, Group D

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

South Africa vs Bangladesh 21st Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen(vc)

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Tristan Stubbs

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Keshav Maharaj

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mustafizur Rahman, Ancrich Nortje

South Africa vs Bangladesh 21st Match T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11

South Africa: Reeze Hendricks, Quinton De Kock(WK), Aiden Markram(C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj,Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Bartmann

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das(WK), Najjmul Hossain Shanto(C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hassan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa vs Bangladesh 21st Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan.