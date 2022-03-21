SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA-W vs AUS-W ODI World Cup Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST March 22

South Africa women will take on Australia women in match no.21 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (March 22). South Africa are in great form as they have won 4 out of 4 matches played so far. They need a single victory to secure a spot in top 2 and will look to finish on top by winning this fixture.
On the other hand, Australia women are on fire as they are the only team that have qualified for the semi-finals. In their previous fixture, they defeated India women chasing a difficult target of 270 plus runs. Also, South Africa have never won against Australia.
Here are the Match Details
Match 21: South Africa Women vs Australia Women
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Time: 3:30 AM IST
South Africa Women vs Australia Women - Dream 11
Captain: Marizanne Kapp
Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batsmen: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Rachael Haynes
All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus
Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, A. King, Darcie Brown
South Africa Women vs Australia Women Playing XIs
SA-W: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(C), Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(WK), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas
AUS-W: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(WK), Meg Lanning(C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt