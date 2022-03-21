हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA-W vs AUS-W ODI World Cup Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST March 22

South Africa women vs Australia women Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa women vs Australia women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA-W vs AUS-W, South Africa women Dream11 Team Player List, Australia women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

South Africa women will take on Australia women in match no.21 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (March 22). South Africa are in great form as they have won 4 out of 4 matches played so far. They need a single victory to secure a spot in top 2 and will look to finish on top by winning this fixture.

On the other hand, Australia women are on fire as they are the only team that have qualified for the semi-finals. In their previous fixture, they defeated India women chasing a difficult target of 270 plus runs. Also, South Africa have never won against Australia. 

Here are the Match Details

Match 21: South Africa Women vs Australia Women

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Time: 3:30 AM IST

South Africa Women vs Australia Women - Dream 11

Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batsmen: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Rachael Haynes

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, A. King, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Playing XIs

SA-W: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(C), Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(WK), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

AUS-W: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(WK), Meg Lanning(C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

