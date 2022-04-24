Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 49th birthday today, that is on April 24.

The Bharat Ratna is currently with Mumbai Indians as a team mentor for IPL 2022.

He has been getting birthday wishes from across the world. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and other former and current cricketers wished the great man in their own ways.

Harbhajan shared pictures witj Sachin and wrote: "Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always."

Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Master _ pic.twitter.com/KcLXeBYRmp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2022

Yuvraj Singh posted a video on his Instagram while Suresh Raina wrote: "Happy Birthday Paji

@sachin_rt. Wishing you the best of health & happiness always. You are & will always remain the true icon of cricket. Keep shining! Keep inspiring us all!"

Happy Birthday Paji @sachin_rt . Wishing you the best of health & happiness always. You are & will always remain the true icon of cricket. Keep shining! Keep inspiring us all! #HappyBirthdaySachin __ pic.twitter.com/pmgRX274Is — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) April 24, 2022

But the most unique wish came from his opening partner for many years Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag posted a video in which he can be seen sitting with a plate filled with bananas.

He says in the video that Sachin always used to make him keep quiet in the dressing room by feeding bananas. So to wish Sachin on his 49th birthday, he ate bananas and kept quiet.

Watch the video here:

Birthday greetings to the great man @sachin_rt Paaji.

Aur Aapke janamdin par yeh tohfa humne apne aap ko diya hai _ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/knsIJ9Do2H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2022

Sachin played in 664 international matches, scoring a record 34,357 runs while making 100 centuries. Not many know but Tendulkar also took 201 international wickets.